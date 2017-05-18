New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Jermain Defoe seeking £100,000-a-week deal, £6m signing-on fee

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Jermain Defoe is reportedly seeking wages of £100,000 per week and a signing-on fee of around £6m from clubs wishing to sign him from Sunderland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Jermain Defoe has reportedly demanded wages of £100,000 per week and a signing-on fee of around £6m from clubs wishing to sign him from Sunderland.

The 34-year-old is available to sign on a free transfer this summer as a result of a relegation release clause in his Black Cats contract.

With a turnaround of 15 Premier League goals this season despite Sunderland enduring a dismal campaign, Defoe is said to be seeking another top-flight club.

According to the Evening Standard, the England striker has urged his agent to seek the above figures from prospective suitors as he believes them to be proportionate to his current level as a footballer.

West Ham United and Bournemouth reportedly lead the chase for Defoe.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger not interested in Pickford
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Result: Arsenal beat Sunderland to take top-four race to final day
 Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Cesar Azpilicueta celebrate after the 4-3 victory over Watford on May 15, 2017
Preview: Chelsea vs. Sunderland
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Report: Jermain Defoe seeking £100,000-a-week deal, £6m signing-on fee
Wenger not interested in PickfordTeam News: Sanchez passed fit for Sunderland clashLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland - as it happenedConte focused on breaking PL wins recordPreview: Arsenal vs. Sunderland
Moyes: 'My reputation has not suffered'Moyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'Larsson: 'We must accept criticism'David Moyes: 'Big changes needed'Result: Swansea City on brink of safety
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258475245183
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184658-1243
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 