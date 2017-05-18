Jermain Defoe is reportedly seeking wages of £100,000 per week and a signing-on fee of around £6m from clubs wishing to sign him from Sunderland.

The 34-year-old is available to sign on a free transfer this summer as a result of a relegation release clause in his Black Cats contract.

With a turnaround of 15 Premier League goals this season despite Sunderland enduring a dismal campaign, Defoe is said to be seeking another top-flight club.

According to the Evening Standard, the England striker has urged his agent to seek the above figures from prospective suitors as he believes them to be proportionate to his current level as a footballer.

West Ham United and Bournemouth reportedly lead the chase for Defoe.