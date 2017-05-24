Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini

A report claims that West Ham United attacker Manuel Lanzini is a summer transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer move for West Ham United attacker Manuel Lanzini.

Lanzini, 24, joined West Ham on a permanent deal from Al Jazira last summer, and the Argentine scored eight goals and registered two assists in 35 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton have all previously been credited with an interest, but according to The Sun, Chelsea have identified Lanzini as the perfect player to boost their squad for next season.

The report claims that Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is the driving force behind the interest, while Blues boss Antonio Conte is also said to have been impressed with the Argentine.

Lanzini has been included in the Argentina squad for their friendly against Brazil next month.