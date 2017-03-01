New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal

Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Victor Moses signs a new deal keeping him at Chelsea until 2021.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Victor Moses has signed a new deal keeping him at Chelsea until 2021, the club has announced.

The 26-year-old has featured in all but one of the Blues' Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season, contributing three goals and two assists to help his side to a 10-point advantage in the race for the title.

Moses had spent the previous three seasons out on loan at Premier League rivals Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, having moved to Stamford Bridge from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

"I feel very excited," Moses told the club's website. "I'm delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it's time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

"We're having a great season, I'm enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team."

Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo added: "We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio's leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

"This new contract is testament to Victor's hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success."

Moses's existing deal - worth around £45,000 a week - had been due to expire in 2019.

Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?
>
View our homepages for Victor Moses, Antonio Conte, Michael Emenalo, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Victor Moses signs new Chelsea deal
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
 Villarreal's Mateo Musacchio in action on January 28, 2012
Report: Chelsea to hijack AC Milan bid for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio
Chelsea 'ready to offload Batshuayi'Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'Benteke 'to consider Palace future'
Hazard: 'Chelsea know how to win titles'Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new clubKante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 