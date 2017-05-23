New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eduardo signs new one-year Chelsea contract

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo signs a new one-year contract extension at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 14:11 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club.

The 34-year-old arrived from Dinamo Zagreb last summer but didn't make a single appearance during Chelsea's Premier League title-winning campaign having been stuck behind Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic in the pecking order.

The 36-time Portugal international will remain at the club as cover next season, though, having put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

"I am very happy to stay at Chelsea for another year. This season has been very successful for the club, and everybody has made me feel like a part of the family. I hope next season can be just as positive and we can win many more trophies," he told the club's official website.

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: "Since joining us last summer, Eduardo has been a model professional.

"He has used his wealth of experience at the top level to bring the very best from his fellow goalkeepers and has been a reliable, popular and respected member of the squad. We are delighted he has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea."

Eduardo has previously played for the likes of Braga and Genoa, and was part of Portugal's squad at the 2014 World Cup.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Atletico 'keeping track of Diego Costa'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eduardo, Thibaut Courtois, Asmir Begovic, Michael Emenalo, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte named LMA Manager of the Year following Chelsea's title success
 Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'keeping track of Diego Costa situation'
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Eduardo signs new one-year Chelsea contract
Moses: 'All Chelsea players love Conte'FA wants betting info on Terry substitutionCuadrado finalises Juventus dealCahill hails "fantastic" Terry send-offReport: Real Madrid want N'Golo Kante
Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Sanchez?Conte: 'Terry deserved special send-off'John Terry vows to return to ChelseaConte: 'PL title win was not easy'Conte: 'Arsenal favourites for FA Cup'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 