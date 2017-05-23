Leicester City's owners are happy for Craig Shakespeare to stay on as permanent manager after impressing during his three months at the helm.

Craig Shakespeare has opened talks with Leicester City after being offered the managerial job on a permanent basis, according to a report.

The 53-year-old agreed to take charge of the Foxes for the final three months of the 2016-17 campaign following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

After turning around the Foxes' form, guiding them from relegation trouble into their final position of 12th place, Shakespeare was backed by his players to stay on for the long-term.

Sky Sports News claims that the ex-England coach, who won seven of his 13 league games in charge, has held discussions with the club's owners and will now spend a few days with them at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Shakespeare still has a year to run on his assistant manager's deal, but City are happy for him to remain as boss for at least another year.

Ranieri has backed the man who replaced him at the King Power Stadium helm to be handed the job on a permanent basis.