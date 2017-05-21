Leicester City team header

Claudio Ranieri: 'Craig Shakespeare deserves chance at Leicester City'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Claudio Ranieri says that former assistant Craig Shakespeare deserves an opportunity manage Leicester City on a full-time basis.
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Claudio Ranieri has said that former assistant Craig Shakespeare deserves to remain in charge of Leicester City.

Since replacing the title-winning manager in February, Shakespeare has won eight of his 15 games in charge and it has been suggested that he will be given the role on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

The relationship between Ranieri and Shakespeare was questioned when the experienced boss was removed from his position, but he has given full-backing to the 53-year-old.

The Italian told Goals on Sunday: "I think he deserves to stay. I think he deserves his chance and I hope that he can do well.

"I was sure that the match against Sevilla was the turning point. I am happy for him. He deserves this opportunity."

Ranieri is currently looking for his next role, with Watford rumoured to hold an interest in his services.

Marcin Wasilewski in action for Leicester on December 26, 2014
