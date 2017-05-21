Claudio Ranieri says that former assistant Craig Shakespeare deserves an opportunity manage Leicester City on a full-time basis.

Since replacing the title-winning manager in February, Shakespeare has won eight of his 15 games in charge and it has been suggested that he will be given the role on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

The relationship between Ranieri and Shakespeare was questioned when the experienced boss was removed from his position, but he has given full-backing to the 53-year-old.

The Italian told Goals on Sunday: "I think he deserves to stay. I think he deserves his chance and I hope that he can do well.

"I was sure that the match against Sevilla was the turning point. I am happy for him. He deserves this opportunity."

Ranieri is currently looking for his next role, with Watford rumoured to hold an interest in his services.