General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants transfer business done quickly

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that he wants to get his transfer business done early.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that he wants to bring in his transfer targets as quickly as possible when the window opens this summer.

The futures of Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku have been the main talking points with regards to the Toffees' transfer activity.

Koeman recently claimed that he will hold talks with Everton's board regarding the situation involving Barkley, who will be sold if he does not sign a new deal this summer, while Lukaku is also yet to pen a fresh contract.

In terms of incomings, though, Koeman wants to get new faces in as early as he can.

"You always try to get new signings in as quickly as possible, though the reality is that it's not always possible," Koeman told ESPN. "But we need to improve, we need to strengthen, we need to rise to the challenge if we are to take the next step as a team and as a club.

"A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity. I expect that we can change that for next season. If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe. The expectations will be higher than before, too, but I accept this."

Everton finished seventh in the Premier League this season.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman to hold talks on Barkley future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ross Barkley, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants transfer business done quickly
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-1 Everton - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Result: Arsenal into Europa League despite win over Everton
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Tielemans closing in on Monaco transferKoeman to hold talks on Barkley futureTeam News: Welbeck up front for ArsenalKoeman wants Everton in Champions League
Toffees to offload £20m McCarthy?Everton's £15m Dendoncker bid rejected?Koeman threatens to freeze out BarkleyKoeman expects Lukaku to stay at EvertonRonald Koeman: 'Lukaku needs to improve'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 