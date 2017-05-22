Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that he wants to get his transfer business done early.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that he wants to bring in his transfer targets as quickly as possible when the window opens this summer.

The futures of Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku have been the main talking points with regards to the Toffees' transfer activity.

Koeman recently claimed that he will hold talks with Everton's board regarding the situation involving Barkley, who will be sold if he does not sign a new deal this summer, while Lukaku is also yet to pen a fresh contract.

In terms of incomings, though, Koeman wants to get new faces in as early as he can.

"You always try to get new signings in as quickly as possible, though the reality is that it's not always possible," Koeman told ESPN. "But we need to improve, we need to strengthen, we need to rise to the challenge if we are to take the next step as a team and as a club.

"A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity. I expect that we can change that for next season. If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe. The expectations will be higher than before, too, but I accept this."

Everton finished seventh in the Premier League this season.