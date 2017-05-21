Everton manager Ronald Koeman reveals that that he will hold talks with the club's board regarding Ross Barkley's future before making a statement.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that he will hold talks with the club's board regarding Ross Barkley's future tomorrow.

Barkley was given an ultimatum by Koeman earlier this season, with the Dutchman telling the England international to sign a new contract at the club or prepare to be sold this summer.

The 23-year-old came on as a 26th-minute sub during this afternoon's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, but Koeman was unhappy with his performance and confirmed that they will make a statement on Monday having previously given Barkley a deadline of today to put pen to paper.

"It wasn't good enough. We saw today what we need for the next season. We need more productivity out of possession. That's the difference between us and Arsenal. We did everything to win the game but we had to score in the first half. It was a long time 11 vs. 10 and a penalty isn't enough," Koeman told reporters.

"I will speak to the board [about Barkley] tomorrow and we will make a statement. He was one of the players who didn't show productivity today. Overall it's not about one player, but I understand why you asked about him. That's what we need to change. We need to find players with more productivity."

Barkley has been linked with a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur, although Everton are understood to have placed a £50m asking price on his head.