Everton will reportedly demand £50m from any potential suitors for Ross Barkley.

Manager Ronald Koeman has made it clear that the midfielder will be sold this summer if he does not sign the new contract that has been offered.

The Dutchman recently claimed that the 23-year-old has until the end of this week to make a decision about his future.

According to The Telegraph, Everton have decided on a £50m price tag due to his age, form and the fact that elite clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur, are expected to show their interest at the end of the season.

Barkley is a homegrown talent having come through the youth ranks on Merseyside, and this season he has scored five goals and made eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances.