Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed that Ross Barkley has "one week" to decide whether to sign a new long-term contract at Goodison Park.

The England international has thus far refused to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Toffees, despite the fact that his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

Koeman has said that Everton are not prepared to wait much longer for the 23-year-old midfielder to make a decision, with Barkley given "one week" to decide his future.

"Still one week, time for him to decide. The board is working a long time for Ross to stay for a long period. It's up to the player but we don't wait until August. We need an answer if he will accept the contract or we sign a player," Koeman told reporters.

"If he leaves it so long you have doubts. I like to work with players who want to stay. I don't know, it's up to the player, he needs to make a decision."

Barkley, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, came through the youth system at Everton, and has scored 26 times in 177 appearances for the Merseyside outfit since making his first-team debut in 2010.