New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley has one week to decide Everton future'

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that contract rebel Ross Barkley has "one week" to decide whether to sign a new long-term deal at Goodison Park.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed that Ross Barkley has "one week" to decide whether to sign a new long-term contract at Goodison Park.

The England international has thus far refused to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Toffees, despite the fact that his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

Koeman has said that Everton are not prepared to wait much longer for the 23-year-old midfielder to make a decision, with Barkley given "one week" to decide his future.

"Still one week, time for him to decide. The board is working a long time for Ross to stay for a long period. It's up to the player but we don't wait until August. We need an answer if he will accept the contract or we sign a player," Koeman told reporters.

"If he leaves it so long you have doubts. I like to work with players who want to stay. I don't know, it's up to the player, he needs to make a decision."

Barkley, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, came through the youth system at Everton, and has scored 26 times in 177 appearances for the Merseyside outfit since making his first-team debut in 2010.

Marouane Fellaini and Marten de Roon in action during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Everton eyeing De Roon swoop?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley has one week to decide Everton future'
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Ross Barkley after scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Preview: Everton vs. Watford
Phil Jagielka 'unsure' of Everton futureEverton eyeing De Roon swoop?Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Lukaku hits out at transfer rumoursLukaku to choose Man United over Chelsea?
Conte 'makes signing Lukaku top priority'Report: Arsenal turn interest to Ross BarkleyKoeman "happy" with Everton's current standingResult: Llorente drags Swansea out of bottom threeTeam News: Barry, Mirallas in for Everton
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 