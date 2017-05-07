New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Arsenal turn interest to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Ross Barkley is on the radar of Arsenal, who are willing to rival Tottenham Hotspur to land the Everton midfielder this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Arsenal are hopeful of signing Ross Barkley from Premier League rivals Everton in a deal worth up to £35m, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has failed to truly win over manager Ronald Koeman this season, again being left on the bench for Saturday's defeat away to Swansea City.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Barkley will be the subject of an offer from the Gunners this summer, although Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest should he fail to pen a new deal at Goodison Park.

Academy product Barkley is said to be mulling over a fresh start away from Merseyside, where he has spent the entirety of his 12-year career.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked in the past, but neither club is willing to match Everton's asking price for a player with one year left to run on his contract.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman "happy" with Everton's current standing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"
Report: Arsenal turn interest to Ross BarkleySanchez opens up on "angry" body languageSanchez: 'Talks on my future will wait'Arsenal 'join £30m race for Wilfried Zaha'Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squad
Petr Cech understands fans' disappointmentWenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'Lucas Perez to return to Spain in summer?Ramsey: 'We must beat Man United'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
> Arsenal Homepage
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Antonio Conte 'makes signing Romelu Lukaku top priority'
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Report: Arsenal turn interest to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley
 Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Result: Fernando Llorente drags Swansea City out of bottom three
Koeman "happy" with Everton's current standingTeam News: Barry, Mirallas in for EvertonEverton favourites to sign Pickford?Seamus Coleman signs new Everton dealEverton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?
Koeman: 'Everton will support Lennon'Southgate: 'Players do not like showing weakness'Koeman confirms Kone will leave EvertonKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Report: PL trio monitor Sandro Ramirez
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 