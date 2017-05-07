A report claims that Ross Barkley is on the radar of Arsenal, who are willing to rival Tottenham Hotspur to land the Everton midfielder this summer.

Arsenal are hopeful of signing Ross Barkley from Premier League rivals Everton in a deal worth up to £35m, according to a report.

The 23-year-old has failed to truly win over manager Ronald Koeman this season, again being left on the bench for Saturday's defeat away to Swansea City.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Barkley will be the subject of an offer from the Gunners this summer, although Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest should he fail to pen a new deal at Goodison Park.

Academy product Barkley is said to be mulling over a fresh start away from Merseyside, where he has spent the entirety of his 12-year career.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked in the past, but neither club is willing to match Everton's asking price for a player with one year left to run on his contract.