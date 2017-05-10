New Transfer Talk header

Everton pondering move for Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon?

Marouane Fellaini and Marten de Roon in action during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon.
Everton are reportedly considering launching a bid for Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon.

The 26-year-old joined the club just 10 months ago, but it is believed that his performances in the Premier League this season have attracted interest from other clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is keen to add another player to the middle of the park due to the uncertainty over the futures of James McCarthy and Ross Barkley.

De Roon is believed to have been outlined as a target, and Everton could have a chance of gaining his signature given that Boro have been relegated from the division.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit sent scouts to watch De Roon during Boro's 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
