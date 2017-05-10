Southampton boss Claude Puel wanted by Saint-Etienne?

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Saint-Etienne are reportedly keen on swiping Claude Puel from Southampton this summer.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Saint-Etienne are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Southampton manager Claude Puel.

The 55-year-old only took charge of the Saints last summer after being chosen as Ronald Koeman's successor.

Puel has overseen a mixed bag of results in the Premier League, where the club currently reside in 10th place, but he came close to guiding them to silverware in the EFL Cup.

It was a disappointing final for Southampton as Manolo Gabbiadini's opening goal was wrongly ruled offside and Manchester United went on to win the showdown 3-2 at Wembley.

According to L'Equipe, Puel's long-term future at St Mary's is uncertain, which has promoted Saint-Etienne to add him to their shortlist of candidates.

Current manager Christophe Galtier will walk away from his role at the club in the summer after spending eight years at the helm.

