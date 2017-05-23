Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Danny Simpson urges Leicester City teammates to stay

Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Danny Simpson during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson urges the club's star players to stay this summer amid speculation of interest in the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Kasper Schmeichel.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson has urged his teammates to stay at the club beyond the summer.

The Foxes managed to keep hold of the majority of their star players following their remarkable Premier League title triumph last season, but a 12th-place finish this term has reignited speculation over their futures.

Riyad Mahrez has already confirmed that he wants to join a Champions League club, while the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy have also been linked with moves away, but Simpson is hopeful that they will stick together and launch a renewed bid to return to Europe.

"It's a special club, every team is going to have other teams interested in their players but as far as I'm concerned it's a good dressing room, a great squad, and I still think there's a lot more to come," he told reporters.

"It's the same for other clubs, we hope everyone stays and builds on this experience and it'll be nice to go again next season and try to get into Europe again.

"It's Leicester, anything is a possibility. After playing in Europe this season we want that again. We'll have a good break and come back in pre-season and see what squad we've got. I'm pretty sure that's something we'll be trying to get again and I'm sure that's what we want and the owners want."

Leicester had slumped into the relegation zone at one stage of the season, but eventually stayed up due to eight wins from 16 matches under Craig Shakespeare.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Simpson, Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Riyad Mahrez celebrates with Danny Simpson during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Danny Simpson urges Leicester City teammates to stay
 Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Report: Pep Guardiola eyes Kasper Schmeichel move
 Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion keen on Ben Gibson?
Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for LeicesterRanieri: 'Shakespeare deserves chance'Ranieri: 'Martial is my best signing'Preview: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
Wasilewski to leave Leicester at end of seasonShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'Shakespeare remains coy on Foxes futureResult: Kane nets four as Spurs thrash LeicesterTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XI
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 