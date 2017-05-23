Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson urges the club's star players to stay this summer amid speculation of interest in the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes managed to keep hold of the majority of their star players following their remarkable Premier League title triumph last season, but a 12th-place finish this term has reignited speculation over their futures.

Riyad Mahrez has already confirmed that he wants to join a Champions League club, while the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy have also been linked with moves away, but Simpson is hopeful that they will stick together and launch a renewed bid to return to Europe.

"It's a special club, every team is going to have other teams interested in their players but as far as I'm concerned it's a good dressing room, a great squad, and I still think there's a lot more to come," he told reporters.

"It's the same for other clubs, we hope everyone stays and builds on this experience and it'll be nice to go again next season and try to get into Europe again.

"It's Leicester, anything is a possibility. After playing in Europe this season we want that again. We'll have a good break and come back in pre-season and see what squad we've got. I'm pretty sure that's something we'll be trying to get again and I'm sure that's what we want and the owners want."

Leicester had slumped into the relegation zone at one stage of the season, but eventually stayed up due to eight wins from 16 matches under Craig Shakespeare.