New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City plan move for Luton Town defender James Justin?

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City reportedly identify Luton Town defender James Justin as a potential signing ahead of next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:39 UK

Luton Town defender James Justin has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Leicester City.

Last month, the Foxes completed the signing of Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon and although their latest rumoured move does not take them that far down the English football pyramid, it appears that the club are continuing to scout players in the lower leagues.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are already looking for a long-term successor to right-back Danny Simpson, and that has resulted in interest in Justin.

The 19-year-old made his debut at the end of last season but during this campaign, he has made 29 appearances in League Two to help the club reach the playoffs.

His performances are said to have been noticed by the Leicester scouting team, and it has been claimed that a £400,000 bid could be made in the summer.

Leicester have also been credited with an interest in Kidderminster Harriers forward Andre Brown.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester plan another move in non-league?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Justin, Josh Gordon, Danny Simpson, Andre Brown, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain willing to spend big on Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri wants return to Premier League?
Leicester plan move for Luton defender?Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'Albrighton: 'Shakespeare respected at Foxes'Ndidi wants top-half finish for LeicesterShakespeare: 'All credit to the players'
Result: Leicester into ninth with win over WatfordLeicester owners bid for Belgian sideTeam News: Leicester City unchanged against WatfordLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-0 Watford - as it happenedDrinkwater: 'Leicester can return to Europe'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Luton Town News
General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City plan move for Luton Town defender James Justin?
 A general view outside the ground before the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool United and Accrington Stanley at Victoria Park on September 14, 2013
Hartlepool United relegated from Football League
 A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
Swansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedLuton manager in frame for Villa job?Leeds targeting Luton Town midfielder?EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea through
Liverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonVilla drawn away to Luton in EFL CupDerby County recall Jonathan MitchellCobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlists
> Luton Town Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 