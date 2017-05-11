Leicester City reportedly identify Luton Town defender James Justin as a potential signing ahead of next season.

Luton Town defender James Justin has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Leicester City.

Last month, the Foxes completed the signing of Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon and although their latest rumoured move does not take them that far down the English football pyramid, it appears that the club are continuing to scout players in the lower leagues.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are already looking for a long-term successor to right-back Danny Simpson, and that has resulted in interest in Justin.

The 19-year-old made his debut at the end of last season but during this campaign, he has made 29 appearances in League Two to help the club reach the playoffs.

His performances are said to have been noticed by the Leicester scouting team, and it has been claimed that a £400,000 bid could be made in the summer.

Leicester have also been credited with an interest in Kidderminster Harriers forward Andre Brown.