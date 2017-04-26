Leicester City are reportedly showing an interest in signing striker Andre Brown, who currently plays for National league North side Kidderminster Harriers.

Leicester City have reportedly signalled their intent to try to sign another striker from non-league football.

Earlier this month, the Foxes completed a deal for Stafford Rangers player Josh Gordon, and it now appears that they will continue their pursuit for the 'next Jamie Vardy'.

After appearing for the club's Under-23 side on Monday night, the Daily Mail say that Leicester are keen on securing the signature of Kidderminster Harriers striker Andre Brown.

Last summer, the 20-year-old was released by Crewe Alexandra but after impressing in the National League North this season, he has been granted an opportunity with Leicester.

Brown will finish the season with Harriers, who are challenging for promotion back to the top tier of non-league, but there is a possibility that he could return to the East Midlands ahead of next season.