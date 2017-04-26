New Transfer Talk header

Leicester move for another non-league striker?

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City are reportedly showing an interest in signing striker Andre Brown, who currently plays for National league North side Kidderminster Harriers.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Leicester City have reportedly signalled their intent to try to sign another striker from non-league football.

Earlier this month, the Foxes completed a deal for Stafford Rangers player Josh Gordon, and it now appears that they will continue their pursuit for the 'next Jamie Vardy'.

After appearing for the club's Under-23 side on Monday night, the Daily Mail say that Leicester are keen on securing the signature of Kidderminster Harriers striker Andre Brown.

Last summer, the 20-year-old was released by Crewe Alexandra but after impressing in the National League North this season, he has been granted an opportunity with Leicester.

Brown will finish the season with Harriers, who are challenging for promotion back to the top tier of non-league, but there is a possibility that he could return to the East Midlands ahead of next season.

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
