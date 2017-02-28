Leicester City are reportedly prepared to push through a deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon.

The 22-year-old - who plays at the seventh tier of non-league football - has spent time training with the Foxes and it now appears that he has done enough to earn a contract with the Premier League champions.

According to The Mirror, Leicester are ready to push through the transfer of the forward, despite the current managerial uncertainty at the King Power Stadium.

Gordon has trained with both the first team and the Under-23 squad during his trial, while he also featured in a second-string friendly with Nottingham Forest.

He has scored 10 goals for the Northern Premier League side during the current campaign.