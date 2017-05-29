Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson apologise after their Twitter feud gets "personal".

Jamie Carragher and Danny Simpson have apologised after their latest Twitter spat got "personal".

The former Liverpool defender reignited his feud with the Leicester City player by posting a picture of himself holding a snake and claiming that he 'finally got his hands' on his rival.

The disagreements between the two began a few months ago when Carragher accused Simpson of being among the players who reportedly played a part in Claudio Ranieri's dismissal.

Simpson retaliated by reminding Carragher that the centre-back never won the Premier League title while he himself won the crown with the Foxes last season.

In the latest feud, the pair exchanged 'personal' tweets before deleting them and apologising for taking it too far.

Carragher wrote: "Apologies for getting personal on here not my style! But a line was crossed. And another reminder to never lose your temper on social media!"

Simpson tweeted: "@Carra23 Yea apologies mate, was only supposed to be a bit of banter."

Carragher retired from professional football in 2013.