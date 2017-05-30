Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe suggests that he is not concerned by Jordon Ibe failing to make much of an impact in his first season at the club.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has suggested that he will give Jordon Ibe time to make an impact at the Vitality Stadium.

Last summer, the Cherries paid a reported fee of £15m to sign Ibe from Liverpool, but the winger has struggled to establish himself on the south coast.

However, Howe has indicated that Ibe's lack of involvement has not always been because of form, and that he hopes to use the England Under-21 international on a more regular basis next season.

The 39-year-old told the Bournemouth Echo: "Jordon has been fit, I have just had a selection decision to make.

"We put a lot of effort into developing our players individually. All of them are different: some need technical work, others need tactical or physical work, or it could be something else. No two players are the same and we are investing a lot of time in these young guys.

"To play regularly in the Premier League is such a difficult thing, the demand and level are so high – so there will inevitably be an acclimatisation period."

Ibe made 13 starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.