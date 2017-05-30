A report claims that Arsenal activate the release clause of KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, which stands at £6.8m.

Arsenal have reportedly activated the release clause of KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Onyekuru, who scored 20 times in Belgium's top flight last season, was a summer transfer target for Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal have moved another step closer to signing the 19-year-old after activating his buy-out clause, which stands at £6.8m.

The same report claims that personal terms are yet to be agreed, although the Gunners are confident of signing the striker once he has returned from international duty with Nigeria, who face Togo in Paris on Thursday.

Onyekuru, who has previously been linked with the likes of Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, has managed 31 goals in 60 appearances for his Belgian outfit.