Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia - who has just completed a loan spell with Hull City - could reportedly emerge as an option for Newcastle United.

The centre-back has just completed a loan spell with Hull City, where he made 16 appearances in the Premier League, but he has now returned to San Siro after the Tigers' relegation.

However, according to The Chronicle, he is likely to be offloaded by the Italian giants during the summer, leaving a return to England's top flight as a strong possibility.

The Magpies are looking at ways that they can strengthen their backline after securing promotion from the Championship.

It has also been suggested that Swansea City may look to sign the 29-year-old after they secured their status in the Premier League for another 12 months.