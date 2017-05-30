Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is still deliberating over his future at Camp Nou, but says that he will make "an honest decision" over whether to sign a new deal.

Andres Iniesta has poured further doubt on his future at Barcelona by admitting that he is in the process of 'evaluating' whether to sign a new deal.

The Spain international revealed last week that he was yet to open discussions with the club over extending his contract, which now has 12 months left to run.

Iniesta, who made his 630th appearance for Barca in their Copa del Rey final victory over Alaves at the weekend, has stressed that a decision has still yet to be made and he will take some time before committing either way.

"I never said I wasn't going to renew my contract, but rather to evaluate a lot of different things," he told Onda Cero "It isn't an economic matter.

"There are several factors that have joined together, personal, the moment of the season, and it hasn't been easy. I need to make an honest decision and one that is best for everyone."

Barca ended the season with silverware thanks to their victory at the Vicente Calderon, but it was ultimately a year of disappointment as they fell well short in the Champions League and missed out to Real Madrid in La Liga.