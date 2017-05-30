Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly take an interest in signing Ghanaian defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, who is expected to leave Eintracht Braunschweig this summer.

Defender Phil Ofo,su-Ayeh has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the Championship club having formally announced Paul Lambert's exit as head coach, plans now appear to be in the place regarding their transfer policy this season, which will be headed by agent Jorge Mendes and potentially Nuno Espirito Santo, who is expected to be named as Lambert's replacement.

Wolves are known to have funds available with owners Fosun International ready to invest in the first-team squad but according to reports in Germany their first target could arrive on a free transfer.

It has been suggested that the West Midlands outfit are looking to sign Ghana international Ofosu-Ayeh, who is ready to leave Eintracht Braunschweig at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old has spent the campaign playing in Germany's second division but it appears that he could be plying his trade at the same tier of English football next season.

Wolves are currently short of defenders after it was announced that Richard Stearman and Mike Williamson would both be leaving the club.