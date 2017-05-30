Brighton & Hove Albion announce that defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

The 29-year-old saw his 2016-17 campaign disrupted by injury, but he still went on to make 24 appearances as the club gained promotion from the Championship.

From April onwards, he featured three times as Brighton earned their place in next season's Premier League, and manager Chris Hughton is delighted with the development.

He told the club's official website: "We are delighted that Gaetan has agreed his new deal, as he has been a key member of the squad in his two years at the club.



"He played a big part in our success and I am looking forward to working with Gaetan again next season, as we look to establish ourselves in the Premier League."

Bong joined on a free transfer in July 2015 after previously playing 14 games for Wigan Athletic.