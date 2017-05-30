New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gaetan Bong signs new Brighton & Hove Albion contract

Gaetan Bong of Brighton looks on during the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion announce that defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 16:23 UK

Defender Gaetan Bong has penned a new one-year contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 29-year-old saw his 2016-17 campaign disrupted by injury, but he still went on to make 24 appearances as the club gained promotion from the Championship.

From April onwards, he featured three times as Brighton earned their place in next season's Premier League, and manager Chris Hughton is delighted with the development.

He told the club's official website: "We are delighted that Gaetan has agreed his new deal, as he has been a key member of the squad in his two years at the club.

"He played a big part in our success and I am looking forward to working with Gaetan again next season, as we look to establish ourselves in the Premier League."

Bong joined on a free transfer in July 2015 after previously playing 14 games for Wigan Athletic.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Brighton 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gaetan Bong, Chris Hughton, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Gaetan Bong of Brighton looks on during the Pre Season Friendly between Brighton & Hove Albion and Seville at Amex Stadium on August 2, 2015
Gaetan Bong signs new Brighton & Hove Albion contract
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'
 A general view of Vicarage Road, home of Watford on May 4, 2013
West Ham United, Newcastle United want Watford youngster Dion Pereira?
Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'Conte named LMA Manager of the YearStockdale 'turns down new Brighton deal'Brighton agree deal to sign GrossRuben Loftus-Cheek to request loan move?
Brighton 'keen on Fraizer Campbell'Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?Agent: 'Ryan could move to England'Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 