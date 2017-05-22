Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding his club to the Premier League title.

The Italian coach was arguably the frontrunner for the gong after he guided the Blues to the much-coveted trophy in just his first season in charge.

After being named as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor last summer, Conte transformed Chelsea from 10th to first, overseeing 30 wins, three draws and just five defeats.

The Premier League Manager of the Year sponsored by Barclays is Antonio Conte @ChelseaFC @premierleague @Barclays pic.twitter.com/A9Mn7qxY8H — LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 22, 2017

Other contenders for the award were Swansea City boss Paul Clement and Burnley manager Sean Dyche after both coaches secured top-flight safety for their respective clubs.

West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis was also nominated after reaching 10th, while Eddie Howe was included in the pack for guiding Bournemouth to ninth in only the club's second ever season in the top division.

There is no surprise that Mauricio Pochettino was also nominated after his Tottenham Hotspur side secured second place - their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

The North London outfit also recorded the best attack and defence statistics of the season, while striker Harry Kane took home the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals.

The main prize, though, belonged to Conte, who has the opportunity to add another trophy to his list of achievements when his team face Arsenal in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth coach Paul Cook was awarded League Two Manager of the Year, while Sheffield United's Chris Wilder won the League One gong, and Chris Hughton was named the Championship's top boss after securing Premier League promotion for Brighton & Hove Albion.