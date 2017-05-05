Portsmouth boss Paul Cook and Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou are named as April's League Two Manager and Player of the Month.

The League Two awards for April's Manager and Player of the Month have been awarded to individuals at different ends of the table.

Paul Cook has taken the managerial prize after guiding Portsmouth to automatic promotion with 16 points from six games in April.

He told the EFL website: "It's always nice to get any kind of personal accolade, but it's the players who deserve all of the plaudits.

"To finish the season in the manner they have takes a lot of character and determination."

Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou, meanwhile, has been named as the fourth tier's Player of the Month for helping his side to four clean sheets and also scoring three goals.

His performances in April have helped put the Exiles' Football League fate in their own hands, with a win over Notts County on Saturday - or bettering second-from-bottom Hartlepool United's result - guaranteeing them safety.

Demetriou said: "I have never been nominated for this award before so I was pleased just to be in contention. To come out on top is a very proud moment for me.

"Receiving this award is great, not only from a personal point of view but it's also a recognition for what the whole team has achieved this month."

Cook got the better of Keith Curle, Mike Flynn and Nathan Jones, while Demetriou saw off competition from Luke Berry, Jabo Ibehre, and Harry Pell.