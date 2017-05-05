Paul Cook, Mickey Demetriou win April League Two Manager, Player of the Month gongs

Portsmouth boss Paul Cook and Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou are named as April's League Two Manager and Player of the Month.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:50 UK

The League Two awards for April's Manager and Player of the Month have been awarded to individuals at different ends of the table.

Paul Cook has taken the managerial prize after guiding Portsmouth to automatic promotion with 16 points from six games in April.

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook poses with his League Two manager of the month award for April 2017

He told the EFL website: "It's always nice to get any kind of personal accolade, but it's the players who deserve all of the plaudits.

"To finish the season in the manner they have takes a lot of character and determination."

Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou poses with his League Two player of the month award for April 2017

Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou, meanwhile, has been named as the fourth tier's Player of the Month for helping his side to four clean sheets and also scoring three goals.

His performances in April have helped put the Exiles' Football League fate in their own hands, with a win over Notts County on Saturday - or bettering second-from-bottom Hartlepool United's result - guaranteeing them safety.

Demetriou said: "I have never been nominated for this award before so I was pleased just to be in contention. To come out on top is a very proud moment for me.

"Receiving this award is great, not only from a personal point of view but it's also a recognition for what the whole team has achieved this month."

Cook got the better of Keith Curle, Mike Flynn and Nathan Jones, while Demetriou saw off competition from Luke Berry, Jabo Ibehre, and Harry Pell.

Danny Hylton of Oxford United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Oxford United and Dagenham & Redbridge at Kassam Stadium on August 30, 2014
Read Next:
L2 roundup: Hylton puts Oxford top
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Cook, Mickey Demetriou, Keith Curle, Mike Flynn, Nathan Jones, Luke Berry, Jabo Ibehre, Harry Pell, Football
Your Comments
More Portsmouth News
Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou poses with his League Two player of the month award for April 2017
Paul Cook, Mickey Demetriou win April League Two Manager, Player of the Month gongs
 Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Gaetan Bong as he scores their first goal during the Championship playoff semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday on May 16, 2016
PFA announces Championship, League One and League Two Teams of the Year
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp 'will not be paid if Birmingham City are relegated'
Portsmouth CEO targets PL returnPlymouth, Portsmouth promoted to League OnePortsmouth takeover moves closerAmerican billionaire to buy Portsmouth?Pompey sign veteran full-back Drew Talbot
Pompey sign MK Dons midfielder Carl BakerBolton's Wilkinson heads to PompeyResult: Bournemouth fight back to see off PompeyLive Commentary: Portsmouth 1-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedCook unconcerned by Bournemouth changes
> Portsmouth Homepage
More Newport County News
Newport County defender Mickey Demetriou poses with his League Two player of the month award for April 2017
Paul Cook, Mickey Demetriou win April League Two Manager, Player of the Month gongs
 Stevenage manager Graham Westley looks on prior to the Pre Season Friendly match between Stevenage and West Ham United at The Lamex Stadium on July 12, 2014
Newport County confirm departure of Graham Westley
 Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick lift the FA Cup trophy on May 21, 2016
Football Association announces televised FA Cup games
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedGraham Westley appointed Newport managerNewport County sack Warren FeeneyFeeney: 'I was refused access to Man City training'
Cobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlistsFerguson, Feeney get touchline bansResult: Ten-man Blackburn through to round fourNewport appoint Feeney as managerJohn Sheridan back at Oldham Athletic
> Newport County Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
4Luton TownLuton451917967422574
5Exeter CityExeter452181673532071
6Carlisle UnitedCarlisle451717116666068
7Blackpool4517161266452167
8Stevenage45207186760767
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge45199175849966
10Colchester UnitedColchester451812156557866
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe451812155753466
12Mansfield TownMansfield451714145248465
13Accrington StanleyAccrington451614155656062
14Grimsby Town451710185862-461
15Barnet451415165660-457
16Notts County45168215374-2156
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe451313195466-1252
18Morecambe451410215270-1852
19Yeovil TownYeovil451117174962-1350
20Cheltenham TownCheltenham451214194863-1550
21Crawley TownCrawley451311215169-1850
22Newport County451112224972-2345
23Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool451013225274-2243
RLeyton Orient45106294684-3836
> Full Version
 