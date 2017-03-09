Newport County confirm departure of Graham Westley

Stevenage manager Graham Westley looks on prior to the Pre Season Friendly match between Stevenage and West Ham United at The Lamex Stadium on July 12, 2014
© Getty Images
League Two strugglers Newport County confirm the departure of club boss Graham Westley and assistant manager Dino Maamria.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:08 UK

Newport County have confirmed the departure of boss Graham Westley and assistant manager Dino Maamria.

The League Two strugglers sit 11 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Westley replaced Warren Feeney at Rodney Parade in October 2016 and was County's fifth manager since Justin Edinburgh left to join Gillingham in February 2015.

A club statement on Thursday read: "The Board of Directors would like to place on record its thanks to Graham and Dino for their hard work in challenging circumstances. Graham has worked extremely hard in improving standards throughout the club."

The Exiles will be led by coach Mike Flynn for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Stevenage manager Graham Westley looks on prior to the Pre Season Friendly match between Stevenage and West Ham United at The Lamex Stadium on July 12, 2014
Read Next:
Graham Westley appointed Newport manager
>
View our homepages for Graham Westley, Dino Maamria, Mike Flynn, Justin Edinburgh, Warren Feeney, Football
Your Comments
More Newport County News
Stevenage manager Graham Westley looks on prior to the Pre Season Friendly match between Stevenage and West Ham United at The Lamex Stadium on July 12, 2014
Newport County confirm departure of Graham Westley
 Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick lift the FA Cup trophy on May 21, 2016
Football Association announces televised FA Cup games
 The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Manchester United to host Reading in FA Cup third round
Bolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedGraham Westley appointed Newport managerNewport County sack Warren FeeneyFeeney: 'I was refused access to Man City training'Cobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlists
Ferguson, Feeney get touchline bansResult: Ten-man Blackburn through to round fourNewport appoint Feeney as managerJohn Sheridan back at Oldham AthleticNewport allow Sheridan to talk to Oldham
> Newport County Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster35209666422469
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth352051054391565
3Portsmouth351781051312059
4Carlisle UnitedCarlisle35151375651558
5Luton TownLuton341512753312257
6Stevenage35174145951855
7Exeter CityExeter351661356411554
8Mansfield TownMansfield35131394338552
9Colchester UnitedColchester35149125144751
10Blackpool351214955381750
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe35148134445-150
12Cambridge UnitedCambridge34138134441347
13Grimsby Town35138144142-147
14Barnet351113114347-446
15Morecambe34137144351-846
16Crawley TownCrawley35127164154-1343
17Yeovil TownYeovil35913133344-1140
18Cheltenham TownCheltenham35912143846-839
19Crewe AlexandraCrewe35912143752-1539
20Accrington StanleyAccrington33911133746-938
21Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool35911154659-1338
22Notts County35107183861-2337
23Leyton Orient3595214055-1532
24Newport County34511183757-2026
> Full Version
 