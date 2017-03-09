League Two strugglers Newport County confirm the departure of club boss Graham Westley and assistant manager Dino Maamria.

The League Two strugglers sit 11 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Westley replaced Warren Feeney at Rodney Parade in October 2016 and was County's fifth manager since Justin Edinburgh left to join Gillingham in February 2015.

A club statement on Thursday read: "The Board of Directors would like to place on record its thanks to Graham and Dino for their hard work in challenging circumstances. Graham has worked extremely hard in improving standards throughout the club."

The Exiles will be led by coach Mike Flynn for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.