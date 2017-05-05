Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and striker Leon Clarke are named as League One's Manager and Player of the Month for April.

Sheffield United's triple-figure point haul and League One championship triumph has been recognised with a clean sweep of the division's Player and Manager of the Month awards for April.

Chris Wilder has been awarded the managerial recognition after seeing the Blades win the title and emerge victorious from each of their six games in April to reach 100 points.

He told the EFL: "To go 17 games unbeaten and win nine on the spin in the business end of the season then get promoted at Northampton and keep going win the title and get 100 points is an exceptional achievement by everyone."

Sheff Utd striker Leon Clarke, meanwhile, took the players' equivalent after six goals in six games and he added: "The manager has been the driving force behind our success, not just in April but throughout the season.

"It has been a nice end to the season for me personally, it is fantastic to be able to contribute and be part of it with the lads."

Wilder saw off competition from Graham Alexander, Stuart McCall and Uwe Rosler, while Clarke got the better of Ricky Holmes, Mark Marshall, and David Wheater.