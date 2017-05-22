General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Victor Moses: 'All Chelsea players love manager Antonio Conte'

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Victor Moses insists that he and his Chelsea teammates "love" manager Antonio Conte following the club's Premier League season win.
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Victor Moses has sung the praises of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, insisting that the whole team 'love and respect' him.

The Italian coach, who was named as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor last summer, guided the Blues to the Premier League title in his first campaign in charge.

Chelsea wrapped up the race with two games left to play, and throughout the entire domestic campaign they lost just five of their 38 fixtures.

It has been a positive season for Moses on an individual level as he was brought in from the cold and transformed into a first-team regular after Conte switched his position to right wing-back.

"We've got a good manager here who is willing to give everybody an opportunity," Moses told Chelsea's official website. "He gave me that opportunity and I haven't looked back. It's all about hard work, I've never worked so hard in my career and I just want to keep on improving in the position I'm playing.

"He's taken our game to the next level, he pushes us to our limit. Each and every one of us totally respects him. We love him as our manager. He has great passion and he's played the game before.

"It's good to have a manager who believes in every player. He's given us all massive confidence and we're enjoying our football."

Chelsea could end the season with a second trophy if they defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup final this weekend.

John Terry poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
