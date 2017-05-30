Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner reveals that he will contact his friend Jurgen Klopp about keeping hold of Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has revealed that he will call his friend and former colleague Jurgen Klopp in the hope of keeping Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The shot-stopper, who spent the season on loan with the Terriers, saved Jordan Obita's penalty to help Huddersfield earn promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Nothing could separate Huddersfield and Reading after 120 minutes of action, so a penalty shootout ensued, and it was Wagner's side who came out on top 4-3.

The 45-year-old will take on Klopp's Liverpool in the top flight next season, and Wagner has revealed that he will discuss potentially keeping hold of Ward.

The Huddersfield boss also claimed that he was looking forward to a general chat with Klopp, with whom he formed a friendship during the pair's time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Wagner was in charge of the German's club's reserve team while Klopp oversaw first-team duties.

"I think I have a lot of calls to do to be fair," Wagner told reporters. "Maybe this is why I don't like to get my head around it because I know how much work is in front of me. Of course I would like to have all of my players with me next season. If it is possible, we will see.

"I will speak with Jurgen for sure as well, not only about Danny but about what has happened. I will meet Jurgen on the sideline in the Premier League. It will be funny. When the game starts we are sometimes out of control, but we will see."

Wagner was best man at Klopp's wedding.