Crewe Alexandra are reportedly keen on signing former Manchester United defender Wes Brown.

Defender Wes Brown has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Brown spent last season at Blackburn Rovers but he was restricted to just five appearances in the Championship.

The 37-year-old will be released by Blackburn at the end of his contract in June and according to The Sun, Crewe are ready to try to take the veteran to Gresty Road.

They only finished in 17th place in the league standings during the most recent campaign, but they are said to be hoping that a two-year contract will be enough to entice the former Manchester United man.

It has also been suggested that Brown would be given the opportunity to contribute to the coaching side of the club as he prepares for life after his playing career.