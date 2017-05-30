New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crewe Alexandra consider move for Wes Brown?

Wes Brown of Sunderland in action during a pre season friendly between Darlington and Sunderland at Heritage Park on July 9, 2015 in Bishop Auckland, England.
© Getty Images
Crewe Alexandra are reportedly keen on signing former Manchester United defender Wes Brown.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 15:08 UK

Defender Wes Brown has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Brown spent last season at Blackburn Rovers but he was restricted to just five appearances in the Championship.

The 37-year-old will be released by Blackburn at the end of his contract in June and according to The Sun, Crewe are ready to try to take the veteran to Gresty Road.

They only finished in 17th place in the league standings during the most recent campaign, but they are said to be hoping that a two-year contract will be enough to entice the former Manchester United man.

It has also been suggested that Brown would be given the opportunity to contribute to the coaching side of the club as he prepares for life after his playing career.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Brown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wes Brown, Football
Your Comments
More Crewe Alexandra News
Wes Brown of Sunderland in action during a pre season friendly between Darlington and Sunderland at Heritage Park on July 9, 2015 in Bishop Auckland, England.
Crewe Alexandra consider move for Wes Brown?
 Sports Mole logo
Ex-football coach Barry Bennell charged with further 21 counts of child abuse
 New generic football image
Former football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 charges of child sex offences
Crewe boss warns players of "oblivion"Dario Gradi 'to appeal FA suspension'Barry Bennell denies sex assault chargesDario Gradi under FA interim suspensionMore police forces open sex abuse probes
Bennell charged with indecent assaultPaedophile ex-coach Bennell found unconsciousFIFA 'monitoring' sex abuse allegationsCrewe launch child abuse investigationDunford: 'Bennell worse than Savile'
> Crewe Alexandra Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CPortsmouth462691179403987
4Luton TownLuton462017970432777
5Exeter CityExeter462181775561971
6Carlisle UnitedCarlisle461817116968171
7Blackpool4618161269462370
8Colchester UnitedColchester4619121567571069
9Wycombe WanderersWycombe461912155853569
10Stevenage46207196763467
11Cambridge UnitedCambridge46199185850866
12Mansfield TownMansfield461715145450466
13Accrington StanleyAccrington461714155956365
14Grimsby Town461711185963-462
15Barnet461415175764-757
16Notts County46168225476-2256
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe461413195867-955
18Morecambe461410225373-2052
19Crawley TownCrawley461312215371-1851
20Yeovil TownYeovil461117184964-1550
21Cheltenham TownCheltenham461214204969-2050
22Newport County461212225173-2248
RHartlepool UnitedHartlepool461113225475-2146
RLeyton Orient46106304787-4036
> Full Version
 