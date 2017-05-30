New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'

Sporting Lisbon winger Ryan Gauld plays down suggestions that he could move to either England or Scotland in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Sporting Lisbon winger Ryan Gauld has played down suggestions that he could move to either England or Scotland in this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old made headlines in 2014 when he swapped Dundee United for Sporting on a six-year contract, signing a deal which includes a buy-out clause of £48m.

The Scot has only made five appearances for Sporting since moving to Portugal, but he impressed during a loan spell with Vitoria de Setubal last season.

Gauld has revealed that he would be prepared to leave Sporting again this summer to seek more first-team football, although the midfielder "preferably" wants to stay "abroad".

"I report back for pre-season on 21 June so we'll take it as it goes from there," Gauld told BBC Sport. "I've not been told anything as of yet. I'll go back, see how the pre-season goes and hopefully get a sit-down with someone at Sporting to see what the plan is, what they think's best for my development and where's best to go from there.

"First-team football's the main goal but preferably that would be abroad. I've really enjoyed my three years there. It's maybe not all gone to plan as I'd hoped, but I enjoy living abroad, I enjoy the style of football over there so that'd be something I'd be keen on.

"The first six months [of this season] I was playing in the first league in Portugal, which is obviously a great experience for myself. Even going back to Sporting and training everyday with the kind of boys that have won the European Championships last year with Portugal is clearly helping my development.

"This season was a bit up and down. I got what I wanted to begin with - experience in the First Division to see if I could handle it and then that loan move was cut short, which was frustrating."

Gauld was strongly linked with Manchester United during his time at Dundee United.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Read Next:
Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Gauld, Football
Your Comments
More Sporting Lisbon News
Sports Mole logo
Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld: 'I want to stay abroad'
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Newcastle United join race for William Carvalho?
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
West Bromwich Albion 'to return for William Carvalho'
Sporting 'resigned to Carvalho exit'Lisbon lower asking price for Leicester target?Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'
Report: Man City plotting Carvalho moveHull complete loan deal for MarkovicLiverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?Result: Real Madrid book place in last 16
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBenfica34257272185482
2Porto342210271195276
3Sporting Lisbon34217668363270
4Vitoria de GuimaraesGuimaraes34188850391162
5Braga341591051361554
6Maritimo341311103432250
7Rio AveRio Ave34147134139249
8Feirense34146143145-1448
9BoavistaBoavista341013113336-343
10Estoril PraiaEstoril34108163642-638
11ChavesChaves34814123542-738
12Vitoria de SetubalSetubal34108163039-938
13Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira34812143245-1336
14BelenensesBelenenses3499162745-1836
15MoreirenseMoreirense3489173348-1533
16TondelaTondela3488182952-2332
RAroucaArouca3495203357-2432
RNacional3449212258-3621
> Full Version
 