Sporting Lisbon winger Ryan Gauld has played down suggestions that he could move to either England or Scotland in this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old made headlines in 2014 when he swapped Dundee United for Sporting on a six-year contract, signing a deal which includes a buy-out clause of £48m.

The Scot has only made five appearances for Sporting since moving to Portugal, but he impressed during a loan spell with Vitoria de Setubal last season.

Gauld has revealed that he would be prepared to leave Sporting again this summer to seek more first-team football, although the midfielder "preferably" wants to stay "abroad".

"I report back for pre-season on 21 June so we'll take it as it goes from there," Gauld told BBC Sport. "I've not been told anything as of yet. I'll go back, see how the pre-season goes and hopefully get a sit-down with someone at Sporting to see what the plan is, what they think's best for my development and where's best to go from there.

"First-team football's the main goal but preferably that would be abroad. I've really enjoyed my three years there. It's maybe not all gone to plan as I'd hoped, but I enjoy living abroad, I enjoy the style of football over there so that'd be something I'd be keen on.

"The first six months [of this season] I was playing in the first league in Portugal, which is obviously a great experience for myself. Even going back to Sporting and training everyday with the kind of boys that have won the European Championships last year with Portugal is clearly helping my development.

"This season was a bit up and down. I got what I wanted to begin with - experience in the First Division to see if I could handle it and then that loan move was cut short, which was frustrating."

Gauld was strongly linked with Manchester United during his time at Dundee United.