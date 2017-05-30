New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain want Danny Rose this summer

England defender Danny Rose in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain will battle Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose this summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to battle Manchester United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose in this summer's transfer window.

Rose, 26, only signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham last September, but recent comments from the left-back suggested that he could be ready to seek pastures new before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a player that is still recovering from knee surgery, but according to The Sun, PSG boss Unai Emery is desperate to bring the England international to France.

The report claims that Emery had Rose scouted extensively in the first half of last season, and the former Sevilla boss has identified the defender as the player to fill the left-back berth for the French giants next term.

Rose, who has 12 England caps to his name, has made 144 first-team appearances for Tottenham.

