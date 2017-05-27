Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose admits that he wishes he had Mauricio Pochettino as his manager when he was a young player rather than Harry Redknapp.

The Argentine has led Spurs to back-to-back top-four finishes and this season put up the best title challenge to eventual champions Chelsea as they recorded their highest league finish since 1963.

Rose spent much of the second half of the season sidelined through injury, but he was still full of praise for Pochettino, aiming a thinly-veiled dig at former manager Harry Redknapp in the process.

"I wish (Pochettino) was my manager from when I was 18," Rose told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Working under Harry was difficult and I sort of gave up thinking I could play for Tottenham week-in, week-out. The kids don't realise how lucky they are to have a manager like the one we've got now."

Rose also backed striker Harry Kane to remain at the club for a long time and break numerous goalscoring records along the way.