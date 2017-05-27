General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose: 'Young players lucky to have Mauricio Pochettino as manager'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose admits that he wishes he had Mauricio Pochettino as his manager when he was a young player rather than Harry Redknapp.
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has told the young players at the club to make the most of having a manager like Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has led Spurs to back-to-back top-four finishes and this season put up the best title challenge to eventual champions Chelsea as they recorded their highest league finish since 1963.

Rose spent much of the second half of the season sidelined through injury, but he was still full of praise for Pochettino, aiming a thinly-veiled dig at former manager Harry Redknapp in the process.

"I wish (Pochettino) was my manager from when I was 18," Rose told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Working under Harry was difficult and I sort of gave up thinking I could play for Tottenham week-in, week-out. The kids don't realise how lucky they are to have a manager like the one we've got now."

Rose also backed striker Harry Kane to remain at the club for a long time and break numerous goalscoring records along the way.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
