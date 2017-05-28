Qatari supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi gives his full backing to manager Unai Emery, insisting that he wants to continue working with the ex-Sevilla man next season.

Paris Saint-Germain chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given manager Unai Emery an overwhelming vote of confidence by insisting that "it is 200-per-cent certain" he will remain in charge.

There have been doubts over the 45-year-old's future in the French capital following a largely disappointing campaign, having seen their Ligue 1 dominance come to an end after four-successive title triumphs.

PSG also missed out on their main target of challenging for the Champions League, being knocked out by Barcelona in embarrassing circumstances at the last-16 stage, but they did end things on a high by beating Angers in Saturday's French Cup final.

A month on from the agent of star midfielder Thiago Motta declaring that Emery is almost certain to stay, Qatari supremo Al-Khelaifi has gone one further by backing the ex-Sevilla boss to get things right next time around.

"I have always said he will remain in charge," he told reporters. "It is 200-per-cent certain he will stay in place. We are happy with him and he is happy to be here.

"We want to work together next season. We are going to change some things moving forward but this is not the time to talk about that. There will be changes. We want to enjoy this title, which has been well deserved after a difficult campaign."

A late own goal from Issa Cissokho was enough to give PSG a 1-0 win over Angers in their Coupe de France final at the Stade de France.