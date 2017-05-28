Crowd generic

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain chief: Unai Emery "200% certain" to stay

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
© SilverHub
Qatari supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi gives his full backing to manager Unai Emery, insisting that he wants to continue working with the ex-Sevilla man next season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Paris Saint-Germain chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given manager Unai Emery an overwhelming vote of confidence by insisting that "it is 200-per-cent certain" he will remain in charge.

There have been doubts over the 45-year-old's future in the French capital following a largely disappointing campaign, having seen their Ligue 1 dominance come to an end after four-successive title triumphs.

PSG also missed out on their main target of challenging for the Champions League, being knocked out by Barcelona in embarrassing circumstances at the last-16 stage, but they did end things on a high by beating Angers in Saturday's French Cup final.

A month on from the agent of star midfielder Thiago Motta declaring that Emery is almost certain to stay, Qatari supremo Al-Khelaifi has gone one further by backing the ex-Sevilla boss to get things right next time around.

"I have always said he will remain in charge," he told reporters. "It is 200-per-cent certain he will stay in place. We are happy with him and he is happy to be here.

"We want to work together next season. We are going to change some things moving forward but this is not the time to talk about that. There will be changes. We want to enjoy this title, which has been well deserved after a difficult campaign."

A late own goal from Issa Cissokho was enough to give PSG a 1-0 win over Angers in their Coupe de France final at the Stade de France.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Read Next:
Italian agent: 'Emery to stay at PSG'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Unai Emery, Thiago Motta, Issa Cissokho, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Manchester United 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'
 Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain chief: Unai Emery "200% certain" to stay
Result: PSG strike late to win French CupLuiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea'Man City confirm Gael Clichy exitReport: PSG make £52m bid for Jan OblakDraxler urges Ozil to join him at PSG
Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1Maxwell: 'PSG will fight until the end'PSG willing to spend big on Mahrez?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CAS MonacoMonaco383053107317695
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG38276583275687
3Nice382212463362778
4Lyon382141378483067
5Marseille3817111057411662
6Bordeaux381514953431059
7NantesNantes38149154054-1451
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne381214124142-150
9Rennes381214123642-650
10GuingampGuingamp38148164653-750
11Lille38137184047-746
12Angers38137184049-946
13Toulouse381014143741-444
14Metz381110173972-3341
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier38109194866-1839
16Dijon38813174658-1237
17Caen38107213665-2937
18Lorient38106224470-2636
RNancy3898212952-2335
RBastia38810202955-2634
> Full Version
 