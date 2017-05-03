The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta says that it is "99% certain" that Unai Emery will remain in charge of the French champions this summer.

Emery only took charge of PSG last summer after leaving Sevilla, but the Spaniard's future is said to be far from secure as AS Monaco close on the Ligue 1 title this season.

However, according to Motta's agent Alessandro Canovi, Emery has "the esteem of the president", and will be given time to make his mark at the French outfit.

"Emery to Roma? I am sure that Emery will stay at PSG. He has a long contract and the esteem of the president. I would say it's 99% certain that he will stay," AS quotes Canovi as saying.

"We have seen fantastic things this season. Everyone remembers the last minute in Barcelona, but it was just a moment of madness. It will be difficult to win Ligue 1 this year and finishing second, for this club, is failure, but he must continue."

PSG are currently three points behind Champions League semi-finalists Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.