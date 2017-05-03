Crowd generic

Paris Saint-Germain

Italian agent: 'Unai Emery to stay at Paris Saint-Germain'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta says that it is "99% certain" that Unai Emery will remain in charge of the French champions this summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 20:52 UK

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has claimed that it is "99% certain" that Unai Emery will remain in charge of the French champions entering the 2017-18 campaign.

Emery only took charge of PSG last summer after leaving Sevilla, but the Spaniard's future is said to be far from secure as AS Monaco close on the Ligue 1 title this season.

However, according to Motta's agent Alessandro Canovi, Emery has "the esteem of the president", and will be given time to make his mark at the French outfit.

"Emery to Roma? I am sure that Emery will stay at PSG. He has a long contract and the esteem of the president. I would say it's 99% certain that he will stay," AS quotes Canovi as saying.

"We have seen fantastic things this season. Everyone remembers the last minute in Barcelona, but it was just a moment of madness. It will be difficult to win Ligue 1 this year and finishing second, for this club, is failure, but he must continue."

PSG are currently three points behind Champions League semi-finalists Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Parc des Princes on March 12, 2014
