World Cup
Oct 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Portugal
2-0
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Djourou (41' og.), Silva (57')
Eliseu (45')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Freuler (27'), Zakaria (69')

Result: Portugal beat Switzerland to earn automatic passage to World Cup finals

Portugal seal their place in the 2018 World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over Switzerland at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 21:52 UK

Portugal have defeated Group B rivals Switzerland 2-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon to earn automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The Selecao, who had not topped the group at any point prior to this evening, came out on top through an unfortunate Johan Djourou own goal and a well-worked Andre Silva strike either side of half time.

A draw would have been enough to take the Swiss through, but their 10-match winning run came to an end to set up a two-legged playoff next month to determine whether they will join their opponents in Russia.

Andre Silva celebrates the second during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017© Offside

Portugal, who had star man Cristiano Ronaldo back in their ranks from the off this evening, had the better of the first half without creating a great deal.

Andre Silva was able to test Yann Sommer down low with a deflected attempt early on, which proved to be a rare shot on goal at either end in a fairly uneventful first half.

Sommer had to pull off an even bigger stop just after the half-hour mark, this time to keep out a bullet strike from Bernardo Silva that was heading for the top corner.

Joao Mario takes credit for the first goal during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017© Offside

There was to be a breakthrough shortly before the interval, though, as Djourou put into his own net when attempting to clear Eliseu's dangerous left-sided cross.

Joao Mario, Sommer and Djourou got into a tangle when attempting to get on the end of the cross, with the ball cruelly tricking over the line after contact from the former Arsenal man.

Switzerland, whose last defeat to Portugal came in 1993, showed more attacking intent in the early stages of the second half and came close to a leveller when Xherdan Shaqiri found the target from a long-range free kick.

The first goal goes over the line during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017© Offside

The Selecao may have been fortunate with the manner of their opening goal, but there was nothing lucky about the second when it arrived 57 minutes into the contest.

A flowing team move culminated in Bernardo Silva squaring for namesake Andre to convert at the back post with his second touch, putting his side on the brink of automatic qualification.

Shaqiri flashed a shot wide as La Nati looked for a route back into the match, though it was Portugal - into their fifth-successive World Cup - who looked the more likelier to score in the remaining minutes.

Sixpad salesman Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected once more during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017© Offside

Pepe hit a shot right at Sommer from a good position, while the Swiss keeper stood his ground to thwart Ronaldo after he was played clean through on goal.

Portugal, who ended the campaign with nine-successive wins, failed to add to their goals tally but they picked up the result required against a flat Switzerland side.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Read Next:
Portugal boss explains Ronaldo omission
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Yann Sommer, Bernardo Silva, Johan Djourou, Eliseu, Joao Mario, Xherdan Shaqiri, Pepe, Football
Your Comments
More Portugal News
Andre Silva celebrates the second during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017
Result: Portugal beat Switzerland to earn automatic passage to World Cup finals
 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Portugal against Switzerland
 Joao Mario takes credit for the first goal during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland - as it happened
Portugal boss explains Ronaldo omissionResult: Ronaldo rescues Portugal off the benchAdrien Silva heads back to PortugalFive times luck has played a part in sportPele congratulates Ronaldo on scoring record
Result: Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash FaroesRonaldo overtakes Pele's goal tallyResult: Portugal edge Mexico for third-place finishRonaldo leaves Portugal camp to be with twinsResult: Chile through to final after Bravo heroics
> Portugal Homepage
More Switzerland News
Andre Silva celebrates the second during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017
Result: Portugal beat Switzerland to earn automatic passage to World Cup finals
 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Portugal against Switzerland
 Joao Mario takes credit for the first goal during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland - as it happened
Result: Portugal lose in SwitzerlandShaqiri: 'Xhaka will recover from pen miss'Result: Poland reach last eight on penaltiesTeam News: Changes made for Switzerland, PolandLive Commentary: Switzerland 1-1 (4-5 on penalties) Poland - as it happened
Euro 2016 last-16 fixtures revealedPuma explains Swiss shirt rip reasonsResult: Switzerland through with France drawTeam News: France make five changes ahead of Switzerland clashLive Commentary: Switzerland 0-0 France - as it happened
> Switzerland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 