Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Portugal against Switzerland

Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo is reinstated to Portugal's starting XI ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Lisbon.
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 19:44 UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reinstated to Portugal's starting XI ahead of their crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Lisbon.

Head coach Fernando Santos had benched the Real Madrid player for their game against Andorra as he had not been able to train fully ahead of the match.

The 32-year-old came off the bench in the second half to inspire Portugal to a 2-0 win in Andorra la Vella but he returns to captain his nation against the Swiss at the Estadio da Luz.

Rui Patricio, Pepe, Eliseu, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario and Andre Silva are the men who keep their places from the weekend.

As for Switzerland, Edmilson and Gelson Fernandes are absent, but Haris Seferovic is fit to lead the line.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri and former Arsenal man Johan Djourou are in the visitors' starting XI.

Portugal: Patricio, Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Eliseu, Carvalho, Moutinho, Bernardo, Mario, Silva, Ronaldo

Switzerland: Sommer, Lichtsteiner, Rodriguez, Djourou, Schar, Freuler, Xhaka, Dzemaili, Mehmedi, Shaqiri, Seferovic

Follow all the action from the Estadio da Luz with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
