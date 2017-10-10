Live Commentary: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland - as it happened

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifying clash between Portugal and Switzerland at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
The visitors have led Group B all the way through the campaign having won all nine of their games, including a 2-0 triumph against tonight's opponents on matchday one.
Despite Switzerland's perfect record, though, victory for the Seleccao will be enough to send them through to next summer's finals automatically, while anything less and they will have to settle for a qualification playoff spot.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
STARTING XI: Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Eliseu; Carvalho, Moutinho, Bernardo, Joao Mario; Andre Silva, Ronaldo
SUBS: Lopes, Beto, Bruno Alves, N. Semedo, Antunes, Danilo, Andre Gomes, Renato Sanches, Eder, Guedes, Gelson, Quaresma
STARTING XI: Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Schar, Djourou, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Mehmedi; Seferovic
SUBS: Hitz, Mvogo, Moubandje, Elvedi, Akanji, Lang, Zuber, Frei, Zakaria, Embolo, Gavranovic, Derdiyok
Pepe: "It was our first game and we did not have our most important player, our standard-bearer Cristiano Ronaldo. It will be completely different. I know that what Cristiano wants is to be at the World Cup next year. So you can ask him, but I as his friend and knowing his goals, I can guarantee that what Cristiano wants is to help Portugal and win. Win to play in the World Cup. Is there a team in the world that would not be stronger with Cristiano Ronaldo? I don't think so. With Cristiano, it's obvious our team is even more valuable. Which player does not want to win? A player who doesn't want to win, it's better not to be with us. Everyone wants to win, players and the Portuguese people."
Granit Xhaka: "The game with Portugal is almost like a World Cup Final for me. It's a unique situation that only rarely arises in qualifying. If you win, you're heroes. But if you don't, then you're losers. That might sound harsh but that's the way it is. All the games we've won up until now are irrelevant, which makes us want the points we need even more. We're not going into the game looking to defend for 90 minutes, that's just not our style. We want to play football and show we can be bold. But yes, Portugal have to make the running, only a win will do for them. That could play to our advantage. We're in a comfortable position and can bide our time, and perhaps hit them on the break."
