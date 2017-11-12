General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Victor Moses: 'People have been too harsh on Chelsea'

Moses: 'Chelsea criticised too harshly'
Victor Moses believes that critics have been "too harsh" on Chelsea this season, and says the players have stuck together through their difficult times of late.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Victor Moses has claimed that Chelsea have been criticised too harshly and insists that the players have stuck together through their difficult times of late.

The Blues marched to the Premier League title last season but have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign with losses against Burnley, Manchester City and Crystal Palace leaving them nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea's initial bright start in the Champions League, meanwhile, suffered a blow when they drew 3-3 at home to Roma before going down 3-0 in the reverse fixture in late October.

Moses, who is currently out of action with a hamstring injury, told Goal.com: "I think we have done well [in my absence]. We as a team, whatever happens, we stick together as a team and do the best we can.

"I think people have been a bit too harsh but we as players don't need to think about that or concentrate on what people have been saying after losing against Roma [3-0 in the Champions League].

"We believe in ourselves collectively and individually, we have great players. We just take each game as it comes. We beat Manchester United, now everyone is saying that we're the best, football is like this. We believe in ourselves and work hard together as a team."

Up next for Chelsea is a Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

