Stamford Bridge redevelopment further delayed?

Further delays will prevent Chelsea from moving into their revamped £500m Stamford Bridge home until the start of the 2024-25 season, according to a report.

Chelsea have reportedly been informed that they will be unable to move into their revamped Stamford Bridge home until at least 2024.

The Blues had initially hoped to have the redevelopment work finalised ahead of the 2021-22 season, having been given the green light earlier this year to put the wheels in motion.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the Premier League champions will now continue to play at Stamford Bridge until 2020, before then moving to a temporary new home - likely Wembley Stadium - for as many as four years.

Chelsea are said to have pencilled in the opening game of the 2024-25 for the first match to be staged at their refurbished £500m home, which is expected to have an increased capacity of 60,000.

The report claims that building and demolition work around the ground could begin as early as next year.