Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Chelsea want Tim Krul as new deputy goalkeeper

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul is on Chelsea's radar as the Blues seek a replacement for wantaway stopper Asmir Begovic, according to reports.

Brighton & Hove Albion sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion confirm the loan signing of Chelsea and England Under-20 defender Fikayo Tomori until the end of the season.

Report: Derby County, Reading interested in Grimsby Town star Omar Bogle

Derby County and Reading are the latest clubs to have been linked with highly-rated Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle, it has been reported.

Report: James Hanson to swap Bradford City for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are set to sign Bradford City striker James Hanson for an undisclosed fee, according to reports.

Report: Manchester United to decide on Victor Lindelof transfer by end of week

Manchester United will decide if they will make a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof this week or wait until summer, according to reports.

Report: Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly in talks with Al Ahly and Zamalek

Kilmarnock's Souleymane Coulibaly is holding talks with Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek after the club accepted a bid for the Ivorian striker, according to reports.

Report: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur interested in Inter Milan youngster Andrea Pinamonti

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly battling over the signature of teenage Inter Milan striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Report: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain interested in Goncalo Guedes

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery admits that the Ligue 1 club is keen on Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Three Chinese clubs interested in Juventus defender Dani Alves?

Juventus defender Dani Alves reportedly emerges as a transfer target for three clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Birmingham City sign Dan Scarr from non-league side Stourbridge

Birmingham City announce that they have completed the signing of Stourbridge defender Dan Scarr.

Leicester City reject Alaves bid for Leonardo Ulloa?

Leicester City reportedly reject an offer from Alaves for striker Leonardo Ulloa, who is keen to leave the King Power Stadium.

Southampton youngster Josh Sims signs new long-term deal

Southampton announce that midfielder Josh Sims has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St Mary's.

West Ham United reject another bid from Marseille for Dimitri Payet?

West Ham United reportedly decide to reject a third bid from Marseille for unsettled attacker Dimitri Payet.

Hull City complete loan deal for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic

Hull City complete the loan signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on a deal until the end of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers take interest in Norwich City winger Josh Murphy?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly take an interest in signing Norwich City winger Josh Murphy during the January transfer window.

Gerard Deulofeu completes loan move to AC Milan

AC Milan complete the loan signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu until the end of the season.

Crystal Palace "close" to Patrick van Aanholt capture

Crystal Palace reportedly close in on a deal for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt.

West Ham United striker joins Oxford United on loan

West Ham United's teenage striker Toni Martinez joins League One side Oxford United on loan until the end of the season.

Tony Pulis wants 'new striker, centre-back'

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is reportedly targeting a new striker and a new centre-back in the final week of the transfer market.

Chris Brunt 'close to new West Bromwich Albion deal'

West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt is reportedly close to agreeing a contract extension with the club.

Paul Lambert to bring Rickie Lambert to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert is reportedly considering a move for Cardiff City striker Rickie Lambert.

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Aston Villa to Jordan Rhodes?

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly enter the race to sign Middlesbrough striker and Aston Villa target Jordan Rhodes.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Tom Heaton?

Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton are all reportedly interested in Burnley keeper Tom Heaton.

Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe United winger?

Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Rotherham United are reportedly considering bidding for Scunthorpe United's in-form winger Josh Morris.

Didier Drogba shelves Australian move

Didier Drogba reportedly pulls out of a move to an Australian side due to logistical issues.

Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'

Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly go head to head in an effort to tempt Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer, with the bidding set to go as high as £172m.

Marseille to increase bid for West Ham United's wantaway star Dimitri Payet?

Marseille are reportedly planning an improved offer for West Ham United's Dimitri Payet, despite previous claims that they had ended interest in the unsettled star.

Liverpool open to sending Lazar Markovic to Hull City on loan?

Liverpool are reportedly willing to cancel Lazar Markovic's loan at Sporting Lisbon and send him to Hull City.

Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to signing of teenage striker Alexander Isak

Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to the signature of Swedish youngster Alexander Isak from AIK.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere still deliberating over future

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is on loan from Bournemouth, will make a decision about his future at the end of the season, claims teammate Benik Afobe.

Everton eyeing Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic as Phil Jagielka replacement?

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic amid rumours that Phil Jagielka could leave this month.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the club want to bring in new players this month, but are struggling to get the right targets.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he will not stand in Wayne Rooney's way if the forward wants to move to the Chinese Super League in the summer.