Kilmarnock's Souleymane Coulibaly is holding talks with Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek after the club accepted a bid for the Ivorian striker, according to reports.

Arriving as a free agent after a season at Peterborough United, the 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club in the summer.

He has gone on to score 11 goals in 26 appearances for Killie, prompting manager Lee Clark to accept that his top scorer could leave in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Cairo-based clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek have both had fees accepted that are said to be in the region of £1m.

Coulibaly began his career in Italy after emigrating from Ivory Coast.