Report: Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly in talks with Al Ahly and Zamalek

Souleymane Coulibaly of Grosseto during the Serie B match between Reggina Calcio and US Grosseto at Stadio Oreste Granillo on May 11, 2013
Kilmarnock's Souleymane Coulibaly is holding talks with Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek after the club accepted a bid for the Ivorian striker, according to reports.
Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly has travelled to Egypt to hold talks with two clubs after the Rugby Park outfit accepted a bid for him, according to reports.

Arriving as a free agent after a season at Peterborough United, the 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club in the summer.

He has gone on to score 11 goals in 26 appearances for Killie, prompting manager Lee Clark to accept that his top scorer could leave in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, Cairo-based clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek have both had fees accepted that are said to be in the region of £1m.

Coulibaly began his career in Italy after emigrating from Ivory Coast.

A general view of the interior of The Priestfield Stadium after the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Preston North End at The Priestfield Stadium on October 19, 2013
