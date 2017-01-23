Manchester United will decide if they will make a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof this week or wait until summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Swede was widely expected to join the Red Devils at the start of the January transfer window, but interest from Old Trafford reportedly cooled with a view to a summer move.

According to the Daily Star, however, United may resurrect the deal after the sale of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin gave them sufficient funds to complete the deal this month.

Italian giants Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for Lindelof.