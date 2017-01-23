Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery admits that the Ligue 1 club is keen on Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has been a key component of the reigning Portuguese champions' title defence, featuring in all but two of their 18 Primeira Liga games this season.

Reports in Portugal claimed that Guedes is closing in on a move to Old Trafford after Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira allegedly travelled to London for discussions with agent Jorge Mendes.

However, PSG boss Unai Emery has claimed that the French club is also looking into a move for Guedes, telling a press conference: "All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one.

"We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign. He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot."

Guedes signed for Benfica aged just nine, joining the club's youth set-up in 2005.