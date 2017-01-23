Derby County and Reading are the latest clubs to have been linked with highly-rated Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle, it has been reported.

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 26 League Two appearances so far this season, including ten in his previous 11 outings, and is the leading goalscorer in the fourth tier.

According to the Nottingham Post, the Rams are said to be locking horns with rivals Nottingham Forest over the signature of Bogle, while Getreading suggests that the Royals are also keen on the Mariners man.

A host of second division clubs have been linked with Bogle in recent weeks, with Rotherham United said to have had a number of bids for the marksman turned down.