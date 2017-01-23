New Transfer Talk header

Derby County and Reading are the latest clubs to have been linked with highly-rated Grimsby Town forward Omar Bogle, it has been reported.
Monday, January 23, 2017

Derby County and Reading have emerged as the latest Championship clubs to show an interest in highly-rated Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals in 26 League Two appearances so far this season, including ten in his previous 11 outings, and is the leading goalscorer in the fourth tier.

According to the Nottingham Post, the Rams are said to be locking horns with rivals Nottingham Forest over the signature of Bogle, while Getreading suggests that the Royals are also keen on the Mariners man.

A host of second division clubs have been linked with Bogle in recent weeks, with Rotherham United said to have had a number of bids for the marksman turned down.

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
