Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul is on the radar of Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old, who came through the Magpies academy, is on a season-long loan at Ajax, but has not yet made a single appearance for the Eredivisie club.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are looking to sign Krul as back-up to Thibaut Courtois, which would enable current deputy Asmir Begovic to join Bournemouth in a bid to play first-team football.

The Dutch stopper was limited to just eight Premier League starts last season for Newcastle due to an cruciate injury which he suffered in October 2015, and was unable to prevent his side from being relegated to the Championship.