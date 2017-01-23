Brighton & Hove Albion confirm the loan signing of Chelsea and England Under-20 defender Fikayo Tomori until the end of the season.

The Canadian-born defender, 19, is available for Chris Hughton's side to face Cardiff City in the Championship on Tuesday.

Hughton told the official Seagulls site: "We have brought in Fikayo on loan from Chelsea to provide us with some additional cover in the full-back positions, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club.

"He is a highly-rated young full-back, by both Chelsea and England; he is predominantly a right-back, but he can play in any position across the back four, and will give us good defensive cover for the first-team for the second half of the season.

"Currently we have a few minor injury issues in the full-back positions, so his arrival will also allow us to send Rob Hunt out on loan to gain valuable playing experience; at this stage of Rob's development, it will benefit his long-term progression to be playing regular senior football."

Tomori, an England Under-20 international, made his Blues debut on the final day of last season against Premier League champions Leicester City.