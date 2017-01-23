Juventus defender Dani Alves reportedly emerges as a transfer target for three clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Alves only moved to Turin during the summer after ending his eight-year association with Barcelona, but he appears to have attracted interest from Asia.

According to francefootball.fr, Hebei China Fortune, Tianjin Quanjin and Shanghai SIPG are all keen on adding the 33-year-old to their squad.

It remains unclear where Alves sees his future, but the Brazilian full-back has just six months remaining on his current contract at the Italian giants.

Alves has scored twice in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.