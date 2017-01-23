New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Three Chinese clubs interested in Juventus defender Dani Alves?

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
© Getty Images
Juventus defender Dani Alves reportedly emerges as a transfer target for three clubs in the Chinese Super League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 18:56 UK

Three clubs in the Chinese Super League have reportedly decided to purse the signing of Juventus defender Dani Alves.

Alves only moved to Turin during the summer after ending his eight-year association with Barcelona, but he appears to have attracted interest from Asia.

According to francefootball.fr, Hebei China Fortune, Tianjin Quanjin and Shanghai SIPG are all keen on adding the 33-year-old to their squad.

It remains unclear where Alves sees his future, but the Brazilian full-back has just six months remaining on his current contract at the Italian giants.

Alves has scored twice in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Chinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'
>
View our homepages for Dani Alves, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Three Chinese clubs interested in Juventus defender Dani Alves?
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'
 Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Report: Massimiliano Allegri in talks with Arsenal over replacing Arsene Wenger
Juve planning Alexis Sanchez swap deal?Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stayZaza "not right mentally" at West HamZaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endDybala 'to sign new contract with Juve'
Evra remains undecided on Juventus futureSimone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'Palace 'close' to signing Patrice EvraJuventus sign Caldara from AtalantaMan United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'
> Juventus Homepage
More Hebei China Fortune News
Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Three Chinese clubs interested in Juventus defender Dani Alves?
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Report: Manuel Pellegrini wants David Silva, Samir Nasri
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Dimitri Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from Chinese clubs'
Former Chelsea winger signs for DeportivoBony linked with lucrative China move
> Hebei China Fortune Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Three Chinese clubs interested in Juventus defender Dani Alves?
 The Premier League's greatest trio Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino celebrate during the 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
Chinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'Oscar mobbed by fans upon China arrival
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus20160442162648
2Roma21152442182447
3Napoli21135347242344
4Lazio21124535241140
5Inter Milan21123634231139
6Atalanta BCAtalanta2112273324938
7AC Milan2011453124737
8Fiorentina209653325833
9Torino218673831730
10Bologna207582025-526
11CagliariCagliari2182113145-1426
12AC Chievo VeronaChievo2174102130-925
13Udinese2174102528-325
14Sampdoria216692227-524
15SassuoloSassuolo2173113135-424
16Genoa216692429-524
17Empoli2156101226-1421
18Crotone2024141636-2010
19Palermo2124151741-2410
20Pescara2016131639-239
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand