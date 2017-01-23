New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Tom Heaton?

Tom Heaton of Burnley watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013
Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton are all reportedly interested in Burnley keeper Tom Heaton.
Monday, January 23, 2017

Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton are reportedly engaged in a three-way battle for Burnley's £15m-rated goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of the Clarets' impressive Premier League performance this season, featuring 20 times, making 93 saves and keeping five clean sheets to help them up to 13th in the table.

According to The Sun, a number of clubs have enquired about the possibility of acquiring Heaton this window, although Burnley would be more open to selling him in the summer once their Premier League status has been confirmed for another season.

The Manchester United academy product has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract but the newspaper claims that he has release clause in the event that the club are relegated back to the Championship.

Heaton joined Burnley from Bristol City on a free in 2013.

Man City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
